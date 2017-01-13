TRENDING ON BS
BSE sets IPO for January 23-25, to raise Rs 1,350 crore
TCS market capitalisation jumps over three-fold under N Chandrasekaran

TCS outperformed its peers with its m-cap increasing by Rs 3.41 lakh crore to Rs 4.61 lakh crore

Deepak Korgaonkar & Aprajita Sharma  |  Mumbai, New Delhi 

N Chandrasekaran. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Tata Consultancy Services, country's largest software services firm, outperformed its peers Infosys and Wipro in all fronts with the IT giant's market price, net profit and revenues increasing over two-fold during the tenure of N Chandrasekaran. 

On Thursday, Chandrasekaran stepped down from the post of managing director and chief executive office (MD & CEO) after being elevated as the Chairman of Tata Sons -- the group's holding company. He took over as the CEO of TCS on October 6, 2009 prior to which he was COO and Executive Director of TCS.

Chandra will be replaced by company's chief finance officer (CFO) Rajesh Gopinathan.

The announcement came soon after the Mumbai-based IT firm, reported 2.9% sequential jump in net profit at Rs 6,778 crore in the December quarter. 

Standing tall among peers

To compare the stocks of the four largecap IT stocks, in percentage terms, TCS appreciated 281%, as compared to 72% rise in Infosys and 32% in Wipro. HCL Technologies however, rallied 406% since October 6, 2009, during the period.   

In absolute terms, TCS outperformed all the three companies with its market capitalisation increasing by Rs 3.41 lakh crore to Rs 4.61 lakh crore on Thursday. TCS was the first Indian company to cross the Rs 5 lakh crore mark in market capitalisation on July 23, 2014.

HCL Technologies and Infosys have seen less than Rs one lakh crore gain in their respective m-cap, while Wipro’s m-cap was up Rs 28,231 crore.

TCS’ consolidated net profit increased more than four-fold from Rs 5,256 crore during financial year 2008-09 (FY09) to Rs 24,292 crore in FY16. Infosys and Wipro’s net profit more than doubled during the same period.

TCS posted consolidated net profit of Rs 19,735 crore in first nine months (April to December) of the current financial year 2016-17 (FY17), while Infosys reported profit of Rs 10,749 crore in first nine months of FY17.

On Friday, TCS stock tanked 4% to Rs 2250 in intra-day trade.

  Price  M-cap Price  M-cap
  in Rs Rs crore % chg Change
TCS 2344.35 461937 281.01 341511
Infosys 1000.05 229706 72.19 96518
HCL Technologies 847.70 119627 406.24 97147
Wipro 483.20 117459 32.34 28231
         
Price on BSE as on January 12, 2017.    
% chg, change over October 5, 2010    

Brokerage view on Q3, management change

“TCS' reported revenues beat expectations after several quarters and the outlook is also incrementally better. However, investor focus will be on management transition post the elevation of TCS CEO N Chandrasekaran (Chandra) to Tata Sons Chairman. Under Chandra's leadership TCS had delivered phenomenal results and set industry benchmarks on efficiency and growth,” said analysts at Antique Stock Broking.

"Incoming CEO and current CFO Rajesh Gopinathan has wide experience ranging from business to finance within TCS. However, filling in Chandra's shoes will be a challenging task," the brokerage firm added in a report. 

However, brokerage Reliance Securities believes management change at this juncture is not prudent. 

"In a time marked with multiple challenges and key headwinds impacting the IT sector, this is not an apt moment to rock the boat for TCS, especially considering Chandrasekaran’s vast expertise and CEO and Board-level connect with major clients. Though we realise this is a strategic decision taken with a view to stabilising the turbulent waters at Group level, we remain concerned about the consequential impact on TCS," said the brokerage. 

Reliance Securities reiterated its 'reduce' recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,200. 

Brokerage Edelweiss Securities noted while TCS posted in-line growth and margin, it was driven by volatile markets, which entail the potential of springing a negative surprise going forward. 

It maintained ‘HOLD/SP’ with revised target price of Rs 2,475.

"Leadership rejig and relative stability in BFSI to counterbalance and may restrict meaningful upside or downside. We expect the stock to remain range bound," said HDFC Securities. 

Company Revenues (Rs crore) Net profit (Rs crore) Revenues Net profit
  FY08 FY16 FY08 FY16 9 months 9 months
TCS 27,813 108,646 5,256 24,292 88,324 19,735
Infosys 21,693 62,441 5,988 13,678 51,364 10,749
HCL Technologies* 7,563 30,781 1,051 5,643 NA NA
Wipro 25,700 51,248 3,900 8,960 NA NA
             
*FY08 - June ended, FY16 results for 9 months ended March 
# 9 months (April - December) of FY17.
Source: CapitalinePlus                                                           Data compiled by BS Research
 

