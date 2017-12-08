JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Mark Mobius bullish on PSU banks
Business Standard

TCS tops MOSL's wealth creation list; Coal India, Bhel wealth destroyers

Despite the headwinds the sector is facing, Ajanta Pharma has emerged as the fastest wealth creator for the third time in a row

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Capital markets
Representative image

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the biggest wealth creator during 2012–2017, finds the latest Motilal Oswal Wealth Creation Study by Raamdeo Agrawal, co-founder and joint managing director of the group.

"TCS has emerged as the biggest wealth creator for the period 2012-17, retaining the top spot it held in the previous four study periods (2011-16, 2010-15, 2009-14 and 2008-13). Reliance Industries (RIL) has muscled its way to the third position after not featuring in the wealth creators list in the previous study," the findings suggest.

The study defines wealth created as the difference in market capitalisation over a period of past five years, after adjusting for equity dilution.

.
Source: Motilal Oswal Wealth Creation Study
 

Despite the headwinds the sector is facing, Ajanta Pharma has emerged as the fastest wealth creator for the third time in a row, with 2012-17 stock price multiplier of 29x (96 per cent compound annual growth rate). Eicher Motors has been among the top 10 fastest wealth creators for the past six studies, and Bajaj Finance in the past four.

.
Source: Motilal Oswal Wealth Creation Study
 

On the other hand, MMTC, Jindal Steel, Coal India, and BHEL were among the top 10 wealth destroyers during this period. Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications and Reliance Power also feature in this wealth destroyer list at the sixth and tenth positions, respectively. Among sectors, metals and mining, trading, banking and finance, and construction, real estate and utilities are among those that have destroyed wealth, the study says.

.
Source: Motilal Oswal Wealth Creation Study
.
Source: Motilal Oswal Wealth Creation Study
 


 
First Published: Fri, December 08 2017. 14:50 IST

