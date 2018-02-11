TCS was top loser as 10 most valued firms shed Rs 1 trn in m-cap last week

The combined market valuation of the 10 most valued Indian companies slumped by Rs 1119.86 billion (Rs 1,11,986.87 crore) last week, with (TCS) taking the steepest hit. Over the last week, the BSE Sensex recorded a steep fall of 1,060.99 points or 3.02 per cent as sentiment was hit by the imposition of long-term capital gains tax on equities as well as the global turmoil. TCS, the country's most valued firm, suffered a loss of Rs 338.54 billion (Rs 33,854.18 crore) in its (m-cap) to reach Rs 5,68,983.70 crore. Bank's valuation dropped Rs 249.3567 billion (Rs 24,935.67 crore) to Rs 4802.06 billion (Rs 4,80,206 crore) and that of slumped Rs 207.33 billion (Rs 20,733.18 crore) to Rs Rs 2833.36 billion (2,83,336.41 crore). The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) plunged Rs 8,073.5 crore to Rs 2,89,044.47 crore. The valuation of dived Rs 65.14 billion (Rs 6,514.19 crore) to Rs 2428.27 billion (Rs 2,42,827.36 crore) and that of declined by Rs 60.31 billion (Rs 6,031.62 crore) to Rs 2409.43 billion (Rs 2,40,943.99 crore). The market cap of Limited (RIL) eroded by Rs 49.08 billion (Rs 4,908.95 crore) to Rs 5687.73 billion (Rs 5,68,773.21 crore) and that of slumped Rs 48.77 billion (Rs 4,877.27 crore) to Rs 3308 billion (Rs 3,30,800.77 crore). Similarly, the valuation of Suzuki India tumbled by Rs 16.26 billion (Rs 1,626.7 crore) to Rs 2702.54 billion (Rs 2,70,254.42 crore) and that of SBI dipped Rs 4.31 billion (Rs 431.61 crore) to Rs 2558.54 billion (Rs 2,55,854.07 crore). In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Maruti, SBI, Infosysand