Technical buy and sell calls by Chandan Taparia of Anand Rathi

Here are a few trading ideas from of for Thursday's session:

BUY ICICI BANK

The stock gave a breakout from its consolidation phase and moved above its 50 DMA. It edged higher above its 261 levels which were acting as a hurdle from last three weeks. It is also taking support near to its lower band of the rising channel which also provides a better risk reward ratio at current levels. Thus one can buy the stock with the stop loss of 256 for the upside immediate target of 271 levels.

BUY LIC HOUSING FINANCE

The stock has taken support at the 200 day moving average and sustained above its 50 weekly moving average. It gave the highest daily closing of last seven trading sessions and at its current price juncture it is well placed to head towards 545 and higher levels. Thus one can buy the stock with the stop loss of 514 for the upside immediate target of 545 levels.

BUY BHARAT FORG

The stock surpassed the hurdle of 937 zones with fresh built up of long position even at the current levels. It gave a breakout with the open interest addition of around 6% in previous session. It has formed an attractive price pattern and may see an up move towards 990 and higher levels. So one can buy the stock with the stop loss of 930 for the upside immediate target of 990 levels.

SELL BAJAJ AUTO

The stock has failed to continue its bounce back move after the recovery in previous week. It has tendency of witnessing selling pressure after every meaningful bounce back move so bears may get the grip to drag it on lower levels. Thus, recommending selling the stock with the stop loss of 2820 for the downside immediate target of 2655 levels.

Disclaimer: We are suggesting these stocks to our clients but not personal holdings.

is a Derivatives Analyst - Equity Research at Anand Rathi