Technical calls: Buy SCI, Indiabulls Housing and Jubilant Life

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY  INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE
  
CMP : Rs 1106 
TARGET : Rs 1180  
STOP LOSS: Rs 1060

The stock is in a trending mode and with good volume participation, it has rallied to scale new heights. We anticipate this stock to reach Rs 1170-1180 and with all indicators in favourable condition, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 1180, keeping a stop loss of Rs 1060.

BUY  SHIPPING CORPORATION 
   
CMP : Rs 79.90   
TARGET: Rs 85  
STOPLOSS: Rs 76

The stock has made a higher-bottom pattern and is in an upward trend with the RSI indicator turning positive signaling a buy. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 85 keeping a stop loss of Rs 76.

BUY  JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES 
  
CMP: Rs 762.60   
TARGET: Rs 830  
STOPLOSS:  Rs 730

The stock has a good support at around Rs 725-730 levels and has given a positive candle pattern reversing its down trend. The RSI indicator also has turned its trend and signaled a buy after hitting the oversold area around Rs 33. We recommend a Buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of Rs 730 for an upside target of Rs 830.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

