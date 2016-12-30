Technical calls for today's session by Sacchitanand Uttekar of MOSL

Here are a few trading ideas by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities:

Outlook

surged in the final hour of trade as it reclaimed 8100. On the 60 min scale the index is forming a ‘Rising Wedge’ pattern with the momentum oscillators placed in the overbought zone. The bearish implication of the pattern would unfold only on a breach below 8070. While the upper end of the pattern rests near 8140. As the broader trend remains weak the ongoing pullback provides a good opportunity for fresh shorts.

TECH MAHINDRA

Reco: BUY

Last Close: Rs 482.50

Target: Rs 524

Ongoing consolidation on the daily scale is about to mature. The stock has managed to close on a decisive note above its 200-DEMA. Long positions could be initiated for a target upto Rs 524 with a stop below Rs 463.

BIOCON

Reco: SELL

Last Close: Rs 946

Target: Rs 880

‘Bearish Engulfing’ on the weekly scale indicates the upside to remain capped & weakness to persist in the coming weeks. The ongoing pullback provides a good reward to risk opportunity for fresh shorts with a stop above 965.

Sacchitanand Uttekar is an Equity Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities.