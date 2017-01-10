Technical calls from MOSL: Buy Arvind and ONGC

Here are a few trading ideas by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities:



Outlook



Despite of registering a faster retraced up move the index witnessed a ‘Doji’ formation on the weekly scale. The index has managed to maintain its bullish sequence but a consistent close above 8310 (High of the Weekly Doji) would reinstate the bullish momentum. On the flip side only a breach below 8130 (Low of Weekly Spinning Top) would negate the setup & remains a vital stop for trading longs.



ARVIND

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 359.50

Target: 390



saw a breakout from a triangular consolidation with volumes. The pattern indicates the up move to extend towards 390. Hence trading longs could be considered with a stop below 354.



ONGC

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 198

Target: 222



witnessed a strong rebound post the ‘Doji’ formation reconfirming the strength in the weekly support & the ongoing up move. We expect the stock to rise towards its 'Rounding' pattern target placed at 222. Declines provide a decent reward to risk opportunity for longs with a stop below 191.



Sacchitanand Uttekar