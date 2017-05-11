Technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Ashok Leyland, TV18 Broadcast

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

- BUY

CMP: Rs 85.55

TARGET: Rs 90

STOP LOSS: Rs 82.50



The stock has corrected from around 89 levels and has maintained and consolidated near the 83 levels. The RSI indicator has indicated a buy signal with a trend reversal and also stock has given a good spurt with volume participation. We recommend a buy in this stock with an upside of 90 keeping a of 82.50



- BUY

CMP: Rs 41.45

TARGET: Rs 45

STOP LOSS: Rs 40



The stock has made a decent correction right from 45.70 to 39.50 levels and has made a trend reversal with a healthy green candle pattern. It has given a close above the cluster of moving averages which is significant. The RSI indicator also has confirmed the buy signal with a trend reversal and we anticipate this stock to rally upto 45 levels. We recommend a buy in this stock keeping a of 40



- BUY

CMP: Rs 67.80

TARGET: Rs 75

STOP LOSS: Rs 64



The stock has made a good correction from around 83 price to consolidate near the 64 levels which is forming a good support level. The stock has made a good recovery with huge volume participation and also the RSI indicator has reversed its trend to give a buy signal. We recommend this stock for an upside of 75 keeping a of 64.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh