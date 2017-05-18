Technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy JK Tyres, Gujarat Alkalies

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

- BUY

CMP: Rs 179.65

TARGET: Rs 190

STOP LOSS: Rs 172



The stock after making a higher bottom formation has recovered to bounce back to its previous peak level of around 180 and is on the verge of a breakout with increasing volume participation. Also with the positive RSI indicator supporting the upward move, we recommend to this stock for an upside of 190 keeping a of 172.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 487.35

TARGET: Rs 530

STOP LOSS: Rs 465



The stock has been moving around in a consolidation phase and with the RSI indicator bouncing back from its oversold zone, has indicated a positive signal. We recommend a in this stock with a promising upside of 530 keeping a of 465.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 472.65

TARGET: Rs 500

STOP LOSS: Rs 455



After a short period of consolidation at around 455 – 460 levels, this stock has given a breakout and is anticipated to head towards the upward of 500. The RSI indicator also has made a trend reversal to signal a in the stock. We recommend to this stock for an upside of 500 keeping a of 455.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh