Technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy JK Tyres, Gujarat Alkalies

-
ALSO READTop stock picks from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy BPCL, PNC Infra Top stock picks: Buy Anant Raj, HPCL, says Prabhudas Lilladher Top stock picks by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Infosys, JSPL Technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Ashok Leyland, TV18 Broadcast Top stock picks for today's trade by Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
JK TYRE INDUSTRIES - BUY
CMP: Rs 179.65
TARGET: Rs 190
STOP LOSS: Rs 172
The stock after making a higher bottom formation has recovered to bounce back to its previous peak level of around 180 and is on the verge of a breakout with increasing volume participation. Also with the positive RSI indicator supporting the upward move, we recommend to Buy this stock for an upside target of 190 keeping a stop loss of 172.
RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS - BUY
CMP: Rs 487.35
TARGET: Rs 530
STOP LOSS: Rs 465
The stock has been moving around in a consolidation phase and with the RSI indicator bouncing back from its oversold zone, has indicated a positive buy signal. We recommend a Buy in this stock with a promising upside target of 530 keeping a stop loss of 465.
GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS - BUY
CMP: Rs 472.65
TARGET: Rs 500
STOP LOSS: Rs 455
After a short period of consolidation at around 455 – 460 levels, this stock has given a breakout and is anticipated to head towards the upward target of 500. The RSI indicator also has made a trend reversal to signal a Buy in the stock. We recommend to Buy this stock for an upside target of 500 keeping a stop loss of 455.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU