Technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy JK Tyres, Gujarat Alkalies

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
JK TYRE INDUSTRIES - BUY    


CMP: Rs 179.65   
TARGET:  Rs 190   
STOP LOSS:  Rs 172
 
The stock after making a higher bottom formation has recovered to bounce back to its previous peak level of around 180 and is on the verge of a breakout with increasing volume participation. Also with the positive RSI indicator supporting the upward move, we recommend to Buy this stock for an upside target of 190 keeping a stop loss of 172.
 
RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS - BUY     
CMP: Rs 487.35  
TARGET:  Rs 530  
STOP LOSS: Rs 465
 
The stock has been moving around in a consolidation phase and with the RSI indicator bouncing back from its oversold zone, has indicated a positive buy signal. We recommend a Buy in this stock with a promising upside target of 530 keeping a stop loss of 465.
 
GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS - BUY    
CMP: Rs 472.65  
TARGET:  Rs 500  
STOP LOSS: Rs 455
 
After a short period of consolidation at around 455 – 460 levels, this stock has given a breakout and is anticipated to head towards the upward target of 500. The RSI indicator also has made a trend reversal to signal a Buy in the stock. We recommend to Buy this stock for an upside target of 500 keeping a stop loss of 455.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

