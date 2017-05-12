Technical ideas for today's trade: Buy ITC, Gujarat Pipavav, GM Breweries

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:



BUY

CMP: Rs 276.65

TARGET: Rs 292

STOP LOSS: Rs 270

The stock has made a bullish chart pattern which is quite attractive after correcting from its recent peak level of Rs 293. The stock has a good support at around Rs 270, from where it has been reversing its trend. The RSI has indicated a buy signal and we anticipate the stock to rise to its previous peak level of Rs 292. We recommend a buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of Rs 70 and with a target of Rs 292.

BUY PORT

CMP: Rs 164.40

TARGET: Rs 175

STOP LOSS: Rs 158

The stock has given a breakout above the Rs 162, which was in a consolidation phase and has picked up with a tremendous volume participation. The close above the 34-WMA moving average and with RSI indicator on the rise. We recommend this stock for a Buy keeping a stop loss of Rs 158 for an upside target of Rs 175.

BUY

CMP: Rs 468.35

TARGET: Rs 510

STOP LOSS: Rs 440