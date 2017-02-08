Technofab Engineering surges on orders win of Rs 220 crore from Power Grid

“Both orders are in the industrial and rural electrification sector and works related to 33/11 KV sub stations & associated lines. The orders have a timeline of 33 month for completion,” Technofab Engineering said in a statement.
The company has enough order book position and L1 pipeline, which give us good visibility and confidence, said Arjun Gupta, whole-time director, Technofab Engineering.
At 10:10 am; the stock was up 8% at Rs 199 as compared to a marginal 0.02% decline in the Nifty 50 index. A combined 97,976 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU