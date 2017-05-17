Telcos focus on cost control measures as revenues dry up

Vodafone India indicated in its results that it was witnessing early signs of stabilisation in data

Vodafone India indicated in its results that it was witnessing early signs of stabilisation in data

The Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular stocks were up 2-3 per cent as cost-control measures taken by the companies as well as expectations of stable revenues could rub off positively on them. Vodafone India too indicated in its results that it was witnessing “early signs of stabilisation in data and voice usage and recharge values”. The Street was surprised by the operating profit performance of incumbents as it was above estimates. This came at a time when the launch of free trial offers and unlimited plans had seen revenues of all the three operators fall by 5-7 per cent ...

Ram Prasad Sahu