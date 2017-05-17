TRENDING ON BS
PNB's Q4 points to moderation in NPAs

IPO Review: IndiGrid's InvIT is high on stability but low on yield
Business Standard

Telcos focus on cost control measures as revenues dry up

Vodafone India indicated in its results that it was witnessing early signs of stabilisation in data

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

The Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular stocks were up 2-3 per cent as cost-control measures taken by the companies as well as expectations of stable revenues could rub off positively on them. Vodafone India too indicated in its results that it was witnessing “early signs of stabilisation in data and voice usage and recharge values”.   The Street was surprised by the operating profit performance of incumbents as it was above estimates. This came at a time when the launch of free trial offers and unlimited plans had seen revenues of all the three operators fall by 5-7 per cent ...

