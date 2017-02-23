Telecom, refinery and metal stocks push Nifty50 to 52-week high

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex hit an intra-day high of 29,065. The index is 12 points away from its 52-week high of 29,077 touched on September 8, 2016.
Mutual funds have made net investments of Rs 38, 267 crore between September 8, 2016 and February 17, 2017, data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India data showed. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold net amount of Rs 14,529 crore during the same period.
Idea Cellular and Bharti Airtel from telecom, GAIL (India), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Reliance Industries from oil & gas, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries from metal sector were up more than 14% each from their September 7, 2016 levels.
Maruti Suzuki India, Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, Tata Power Company and IndusInd Bank up in the range of 10% to 14% on the NSE. Only two stocks, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel from the Nifty 50 index hit 52-week highs.
Out of total 50 stocks 26 were trading higher from their September 7 levels, while the remaining 24 stocks were down up to 20%.
Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR, the largest losers among Nifty 50 index, trading 21% and 24% lower, respectively. ACC and Ambuja Cements from cement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Aurobindo Pharma from pharma and Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra from automobiles were down more than 10% from their September 2016 levels.
|Company
|07/09/2016
|LATEST
|% chg
|Idea Cellular
|83.70
|120.40
|43.85
|GAIL (India)
|395.95
|520.95
|31.57
|Tata Steel
|389.95
|484.05
|24.13
|B P C L
|589.80
|712.65
|20.83
|O N G C
|163.30
|195.20
|19.53
|Bharti Airtel
|320.15
|376.00
|17.44
|Reliance Inds.
|1017.65
|1189.90
|16.93
|Hindalco Inds.
|159.70
|182.40
|14.21
|Maruti Suzuki
|5336.05
|6083.50
|14.01
|Grasim Inds
|929.12
|1031.00
|10.97
|Adani Ports
|272.25
|301.65
|10.80
|Tata Power Co.
|76.70
|84.85
|10.63
|IndusInd Bank
|1217.05
|1341.05
|10.19
|HDFC Bank
|1286.75
|1411.15
|9.67
|Tech Mahindra
|471.85
|512.00
|8.51
|Power Grid Corpn
|184.75
|199.90
|8.20
|Eicher Motors
|22972.75
|24855.15
|8.19
|HCL Technologies
|787.10
|847.55
|7.68
|Yes Bank
|1401.55
|1451.75
|3.58
|ICICI Bank
|278.15
|285.45
|2.62
|NTPC
|161.25
|165.30
|2.51
|St Bk of India
|266.80
|272.00
|1.95
|Cipla
|580.75
|590.00
|1.59
|TCS
|2440.55
|2464.70
|0.99
|ITC
|262.80
|264.90
|0.80
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|804.10
|805.55
|0.18
|Coal India
|331.00
|330.40
|-0.18
|Wipro
|481.75
|480.15
|-0.33
|Larsen & Toubro
|1518.25
|1487.95
|-2.00
|H D F C
|1427.15
|1392.05
|-2.46
|Zee Entertainmen
|535.15
|518.45
|-3.12
|B H E L
|159.65
|154.60
|-3.16
|Bank of Baroda
|174.80
|169.15
|-3.23
|Infosys
|1054.35
|1009.55
|-4.25
|Lupin
|1543.40
|1456.15
|-5.65
|Bajaj Auto
|2985.80
|2814.80
|-5.73
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|3138.85
|2910.00
|-7.29
|Hind. Unilever
|933.00
|863.80
|-7.42
|UltraTech Cem.
|4085.60
|3775.30
|-7.59
|Bosch
|24267.65
|21906.50
|-9.73
|Hero Motocorp
|3606.85
|3178.10
|-11.89
|M & M
|1488.75
|1309.85
|-12.02
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|779.25
|677.80
|-13.02
|Asian Paints
|1177.20
|1016.65
|-13.64
|Aurobindo Pharma
|783.25
|675.55
|-13.75
|Bharti Infra.
|349.35
|300.00
|-14.13
|ACC
|1696.35
|1447.05
|-14.70
|Ambuja Cem.
|274.00
|232.15
|-15.27
|Axis Bank
|625.10
|524.45
|-16.10
|Tata Motors
|587.40
|461.80
|-21.38
|Tata Motors-DVR
|372.20
|283.95
|-23.71
|Latest price on NSE in Rs at 01:05 pm
