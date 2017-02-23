Telecom, refinery and metal stocks push Nifty50 to 52-week high

Company 07/09/2016 LATEST % chg Idea Cellular 83.70 120.40 43.85 GAIL (India) 395.95 520.95 31.57 Tata Steel 389.95 484.05 24.13 B P C L 589.80 712.65 20.83 O N G C 163.30 195.20 19.53 Bharti Airtel 320.15 376.00 17.44 Reliance Inds. 1017.65 1189.90 16.93 Hindalco Inds. 159.70 182.40 14.21 Maruti Suzuki 5336.05 6083.50 14.01 Grasim Inds 929.12 1031.00 10.97 Adani Ports 272.25 301.65 10.80 Tata Power Co. 76.70 84.85 10.63 IndusInd Bank 1217.05 1341.05 10.19 HDFC Bank 1286.75 1411.15 9.67 Tech Mahindra 471.85 512.00 8.51 Power Grid Corpn 184.75 199.90 8.20 Eicher Motors 22972.75 24855.15 8.19 HCL Technologies 787.10 847.55 7.68 Yes Bank 1401.55 1451.75 3.58 ICICI Bank 278.15 285.45 2.62 NTPC 161.25 165.30 2.51 St Bk of India 266.80 272.00 1.95 Cipla 580.75 590.00 1.59 TCS 2440.55 2464.70 0.99 ITC 262.80 264.90 0.80 Kotak Mah. Bank 804.10 805.55 0.18 Coal India 331.00 330.40 -0.18 Wipro 481.75 480.15 -0.33 Larsen & Toubro 1518.25 1487.95 -2.00 H D F C 1427.15 1392.05 -2.46 Zee Entertainmen 535.15 518.45 -3.12 B H E L 159.65 154.60 -3.16 Bank of Baroda 174.80 169.15 -3.23 Infosys 1054.35 1009.55 -4.25 Lupin 1543.40 1456.15 -5.65 Bajaj Auto 2985.80 2814.80 -5.73 Dr Reddy's Labs 3138.85 2910.00 -7.29 Hind. Unilever 933.00 863.80 -7.42 UltraTech Cem. 4085.60 3775.30 -7.59 Bosch 24267.65 21906.50 -9.73 Hero Motocorp 3606.85 3178.10 -11.89 M & M 1488.75 1309.85 -12.02 Sun Pharma.Inds. 779.25 677.80 -13.02 Asian Paints 1177.20 1016.65 -13.64 Aurobindo Pharma 783.25 675.55 -13.75 Bharti Infra. 349.35 300.00 -14.13 ACC 1696.35 1447.05 -14.70 Ambuja Cem. 274.00 232.15 -15.27 Axis Bank 625.10 524.45 -16.10 Tata Motors 587.40 461.80 -21.38 Tata Motors-DVR 372.20 283.95 -23.71 Latest price on NSE in Rs at 01:05 pm

The index hit its 52-week high of 8,980 on Thursday in intra-day trade thanks to gains in telecommunications, refineries and metal stocks. The index surpassed its previous high of 8,969 touched on September 7, 2016 during intra-day trade.Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex hit an intra-day high of 29,065. The index is 12 points away from its 52-week high of 29,077 touched on September 8, 2016.Mutual funds have made net investments of Rs 38,267 crore between September 8, 2016 and February 17, 2017, data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India data showed. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold net amount of Rs 14,529 crore during the same period.and Bharti Airtel from telecom, GAIL (India), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Reliance Industries from oil & gas, and Hindalco Industries from metal sector were up more than 14% each from their September 7, 2016 levels.Maruti Suzuki India, Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, Tata Power Company and IndusInd Bank up in the range of 10% to 14% on the NSE. Only two stocks, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel from the Nifty 50 index hit 52-week highs.Out of total 50 stocks 26 were trading higher from their September 7 levels, while the remaining 24 stocks were down up to 20%.Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR, the largest losers among Nifty 50 index, trading 21% and 24% lower, respectively. ACC and Ambuja Cements from cement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Aurobindo Pharma from pharma and Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra from automobiles were down more than 10% from their September 2016 levels.