Telecom stocks soar, Idea up 29% as Vodafone confirms merger talks

RCom, Tata Communication, Bharti Airtel also gained 5.18%, 4.25% and 3.9% respectively

index on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) soared as much as 9.5% in intra-day deals, as investors remained optimistic on the sector after reportedly confirmed that it is in talks with Idea Cellular. CLICK HERE FOR THE STORY



gained 29% to Rs 100 in intra-day trade. The share price of the company has risen 44% since January 18. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, RCom, TTML also gained 12.26%, 9.87% and 7.13% respectively.



Global brokerage house CLSA believes a potential between India with would change the industry order. The combined entity would have 43% revenue share in the market by FY19 against 33% of and 13% for Reliance Jio. The merged entity will also have the highest spectrum holding across the industry. The surprise postponement of results by operator also hints at the merger. CLICK HERE FOR THE STORY



is currently trading at Rs 98, up 26% The stock opened at Rs 79.9 and has touched a high and low of Rs 100 and Rs 79.5 respectively.



SI Reporter