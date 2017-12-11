Ten issues addressed in FTIL-NSEL merger case

Last week, the Bombay High Court passed a landmark judgment. It dismissed the petition challenging a central government move to merge the payment crisis-hit National Spot Exchange (NSEL) with its parent entity, earlier named Financial Technologies (FTIL) and since renamed 63 Moons’ Technologies. Initially, the 2014 draft order under Section 396 of the Companies Act was stayed.

Then, it was lifted, allowing the final order in February 2016. Operation of this order was kept in abeyance, pending the Bombay HC decision. This decision itself will not operate for another 12 weeks, ...