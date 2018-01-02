Thermax up 5% on order win of Rs 327 crore

was up 5% to Rs 1,270, also its 52-week high on the BSE in early morning trade, after the company said it has received an order worth Rs 327 crore for a boiler-turbine-generator (BTG) plant package from a public sector company based in western India for its up-coming chemical plant.“The company will be executing this EPC order for captive co-generation power plant of 2x65MW capacity. The scope of the project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, construction and commissioning of the solid fuel based package consisting of 2 CBFC boilers, steam turbines and generators”, said in press release.The company will also provide emission control equipment and other auxiliaries for the package. The project is to be completed in 24 months, it added.At 09:46 AM; the stock was trading 4% higher at Rs 1,250, against a marginal 0.02% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 44,134 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.