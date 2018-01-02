Thermax up 5% on order win of Rs 327 crore

“The company will be executing this EPC order for captive co-generation power plant of 2x65MW capacity. The scope of the project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, construction and commissioning of the solid fuel based BTG package consisting of 2 CBFC boilers, steam turbines and generators”, Thermax said in press release.
The company will also provide emission control equipment and other auxiliaries for the BTG package. The project is to be completed in 24 months, it added.
At 09:46 AM; the stock was trading 4% higher at Rs 1,250, against a marginal 0.02% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 44,134 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU