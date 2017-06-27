These 13 stocks have zoomed over 100% in CY17 so far

While the frontline indices and Nifty rallied nearly 17% so far in calendar year 2017, there are at least 13 stocks from the BSE-500 that turned multibaggers during the same period.

A multibagger is a stock which gives a return of more than 100% during a specific time frame.

Avanti Feeds, Indiabulls Real Estate, and are among 13 stocks on BSE-500, which doubled investors' wealth, zooming up to 187% in CY17.

Avanti Feeds, a leading manufacturer of prawn and fish feed and a shrimp processor and exporter, was quoting at Rs 490 levels on December 30, 2016, and has zoomed 187% to Rs 1,407 levels till Friday.

has also rallied 187% from Rs 71 on December 30, 2016 to Rs 204 by Friday's closing. Another real estate firm has advanced 133% to Rs 18 during the same period.