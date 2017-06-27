These 13 stocks have zoomed over 100% in CY17 so far

-
ALSO READReal estate stocks in focus; Sobha, Indiabulls up over 3% Indiabulls Real Estate falls 18% on stake sale by promoter group trust Indiabulls Real Estate up 40% on fund raising, biz revamp plans Avanti Feeds soars 20% on robust Q4 results; stock zooms over 100% in 2017 Avanti Feeds zooms 50% in three days post Q4 results
-
ALSO READ: Who would have thought SpiceJet would rally 600% in two years!
|Stock price (Rs)
|Company Name
|23-Jun-17
|30-Dec-16
|Change (%)
|Avanti Feeds Ltd.
|1407.85
|490.95
|187
|Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
|204.45
|71.30
|187
|Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.
|304.60
|128.15
|138
|Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.
|18.78
|8.07
|133
|Escorts Ltd.
|677.90
|296.45
|129
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
|1178.20
|522.20
|126
|Spicejet Ltd.
|128.05
|57.20
|124
|IIFL Holdings Ltd.
|584.90
|262.40
|123
|GIC Housing Finance Ltd.
|568.30
|269.10
|111
|Adani Transmission Ltd.
|118.65
|56.50
|110
|Sunteck Realty Ltd.
|443.90
|216.15
|105
|Can Fin Homes Ltd.
|3182.30
|1581.40
|101
|Minda Industries Ltd.
|603.75
|300.95
|101
|Source: AceEquity
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU