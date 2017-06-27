TRENDING ON BS
Markets erase opening gains to turn red; Nifty trades below 9,550
These 13 stocks have zoomed over 100% in CY17 so far

Avanti Feeds, Indiabulls and Future Lifestyle are among 13 stocks that turned multibaggers in CY17

Aprajita Sharma  |  New Delhi 

While the frontline indices Sensex and Nifty rallied nearly 17% so far in calendar year 2017, there are at least 13 stocks from the BSE-500 that turned multibaggers during the same period. 

A multibagger is a stock which gives a return of more than 100% during a specific time frame.

Avanti Feeds, Indiabulls Real Estate, Future Lifestyle Fashions and Jaiprakash Associates are among 13 stocks on BSE-500, which doubled investors' wealth, zooming up to 187% in CY17.

Avanti Feeds, a leading manufacturer of prawn and fish feed and a shrimp processor and exporter, was quoting at Rs 490 levels on December 30, 2016, and has zoomed 187% to Rs 1,407 levels till Friday.   

Indiabulls Real Estate has also rallied 187% from Rs 71 on December 30, 2016 to Rs 204 by Friday's closing. Another real estate firm Jaiprakash Associates has advanced 133% to Rs 18 during the same period. 

Farm equipment maker Escorts, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities and low-cost airline SpiceJet also managed to double their stock price in CY17.

ALSO READ: Who would have thought SpiceJet would rally 600% in two years!

  Stock price (Rs)  
Company Name 23-Jun-17 30-Dec-16 Change (%)
Avanti Feeds Ltd. 1407.85 490.95 187
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. 204.45 71.30 187
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. 304.60 128.15 138
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. 18.78 8.07 133
Escorts Ltd. 677.90 296.45 129
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. 1178.20 522.20 126
Spicejet Ltd. 128.05 57.20 124
IIFL Holdings Ltd. 584.90 262.40 123
GIC Housing Finance Ltd. 568.30 269.10 111
Adani Transmission Ltd. 118.65 56.50 110
Sunteck Realty Ltd. 443.90 216.15 105
Can Fin Homes Ltd. 3182.30 1581.40 101
Minda Industries Ltd. 603.75 300.95 101
Source: AceEquity      

