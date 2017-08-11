These 25 stocks fell over 15% in last 8 trading sessions

-
-
This is a list of 25 stocks that fell over 15% in the given period:
|Stock Price (Rs)
|Company
|01-Aug-2017
|10-Aug-2017
|Change (%)
|HDIL
|85.35
|56.10
|-34.27
|JBF Industries
|213.10
|152.70
|-28.34
|Natco Pharma
|967.00
|696.65
|-27.96
|Granules India
|137.80
|107.30
|-22.13
|Kaveri Seed Company
|682.20
|531.50
|-22.09
|Jindal Steel & Power
|154.75
|123.20
|-20.39
|Godfrey Phillips India
|1124.85
|902.40
|-19.78
|Dr. Reddys Laboratories
|2426.75
|1948.95
|-19.69
|Suzlon Energy
|18.90
|15.40
|-18.52
|Jaiprakash Associates
|28.45
|23.35
|-17.93
|Reliance Communications
|25.80
|21.20
|-17.83
|Videocon Industries
|23.65
|19.45
|-17.76
|Reliance Defence and Engineering
|61.95
|51.10
|-17.51
|Hindustan Construction Company
|40.80
|33.70
|-17.40
|Adani Enterprises
|140.00
|116.30
|-16.93
|Shilpa Medicare
|662.30
|551.30
|-16.76
|Escorts
|701.60
|586.90
|-16.35
|Himatsingka Seide
|350.15
|293.95
|-16.05
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|82.95
|69.65
|-16.03
|KPIT Technologies
|129.15
|108.85
|-15.72
|Repco Home Finance
|759.05
|640.30
|-15.64
|Nilkamal
|1871.80
|1580.00
|-15.59
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|90.35
|76.30
|-15.55
|Jindal Saw
|105.30
|89.40
|-15.10
|DLF
|193.50
|164.35
|-15.06
|Source: Ace Equity
