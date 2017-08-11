TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Car sales up by 9% in July
Business Standard

These 25 stocks fell over 15% in last 8 trading sessions

Over 300 stocks from BSE500 under-performed the frontline indices, falling in the range of 3-34%

Pranati Deva  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The markets have entered a correction mode with the BSE Sensex falling over 1,000 points from its closing high of 32,575, hit on August 1. On Thursday, the index closed on its lowest levels in three weeks as geopolitical tensions and a regulatory crackdown on suspected shell companies unnerved investors.

The broader markets also followed the trend; the S&P BSE Smallcap index saw a decline of over 5% in the same period and the S&P BSE Midcap index slipped over 4%.

Over 300 stocks from BSE500 underperformed the frontline indices, falling in the range of 3-34% during this period.  Stocks that saw a decline of over 20% includes HDIL, JBF Industries, Natco Pharma, Granules India, Kaveri Seed Company and Jindal Steel & Power. Only 57 companies were in positive for the given period.

HDIL was the biggest laggard, falling over 30% since August 1. The real estate developer recently said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted Union Bank of India’s plea against its wholly-owned subsidiary Guruashish Constructions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. CLICK HERE FOR A RELATED STORY

This is a list of 25 stocks that fell over 15% in the given period:

  Stock Price (Rs)  
Company 01-Aug-2017 10-Aug-2017 Change (%)
HDIL 85.35 56.10 -34.27
JBF Industries 213.10 152.70 -28.34
Natco Pharma  967.00 696.65 -27.96
Granules India  137.80 107.30 -22.13
Kaveri Seed Company  682.20 531.50 -22.09
Jindal Steel & Power  154.75 123.20 -20.39
Godfrey Phillips India  1124.85 902.40 -19.78
Dr. Reddys Laboratories  2426.75 1948.95 -19.69
Suzlon Energy  18.90 15.40 -18.52
Jaiprakash Associates  28.45 23.35 -17.93
Reliance Communications  25.80 21.20 -17.83
Videocon Industries  23.65 19.45 -17.76
Reliance Defence and Engineering  61.95 51.10 -17.51
Hindustan Construction Company  40.80 33.70 -17.40
Adani Enterprises  140.00 116.30 -16.93
Shilpa Medicare  662.30 551.30 -16.76
Escorts  701.60 586.90 -16.35
Himatsingka Seide  350.15 293.95 -16.05
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company  82.95 69.65 -16.03
KPIT Technologies  129.15 108.85 -15.72
Repco Home Finance  759.05 640.30 -15.64
Nilkamal  1871.80 1580.00 -15.59
IL&FS Transportation Networks  90.35 76.30 -15.55
Jindal Saw  105.30 89.40 -15.10
DLF  193.50 164.35 -15.06
       
Source: Ace Equity      

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements