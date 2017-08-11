These 25 stocks fell over 15% in last 8 trading sessions

The have entered a correction mode with the BSE falling over 1,000 points from its closing high of 32,575, hit on August 1. On Thursday, the index closed on its lowest levels in three weeks as geopolitical tensions and a regulatory crackdown on suspected shell companies unnerved investors.

The broader also followed the trend; the S&P BSE Smallcap index saw a decline of over 5% in the same period and the S&P BSE Midcap index slipped over 4%.

Over 300 stocks from BSE500 underperformed the frontline indices, falling in the range of 3-34% during this period. Stocks that saw a decline of over 20% includes HDIL, JBF Industries, Natco Pharma, Granules India, Kaveri Seed Company and Jindal Steel & Power. Only 57 companies were in positive for the given period.