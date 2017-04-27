Thin markets







According to the data, five companies – Reliance Industries, L&T, HDFC Bank, GAIL and HDFC – have been major drivers for the during the year. Together these have accounted for 80 per cent of the rise during 2017. Of the 3,506-point gain by the Sensex, these five contributed 2,808 points.

The current leg of the rally has been supported by strong foreign and domestic institutional buying. While foreign institutions have purchased equities worth Rs 42,886 crore, domestic mutual funds bought shares worth Rs 17,800 crore. With global tailwinds and impressive flows into systematic investment plans, experts expect the buying by institutions to continue.

The outperformance of Indian equities along with strong appreciation in the rupee against the dollar has pushed India to the number one spot among the global indices in 2017. The Nifty went up 21 per cent in dollar terms during the financial year so far. India is followed by South Korea and Taiwan on the list of best-performing

It took the 711 trading sessions to gain the last 5,000 points and reach 30,000. It had closed above the 25,000-mark on June 5. 2014. The rise from 20,000 to 25,000 took 1,511 trading sessions – the highest— and 109 sessions to go up from 15,000 to 20,000 – the shortest.

