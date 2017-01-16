Three Ravis of NSE

Though it might not have been so apparent, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw a significant amount of human resource churn over the past couple of years. People in significant positions were sent to ‘academic’ roles; new people from outside had gained prominence. Some were transferred to locations out of their comfort zones. The December exit of (chief executive) Chitra Ramkrishna seems to have hit the ‘undo’ button on this reshuffle. While a number of roles have changed, three Ravis stand out, right at the top of the organisation. Ravi Narain, J ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?