Three Ravis of NSE

While a number of roles have changed, three Ravis stand out, right at the top of NSE

While a number of roles have changed in NSE, three Ravis stand out, right at the top of the organisation.

Though it might not have been so apparent, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw a significant amount of human resource churn over the past couple of years. People in significant positions were sent to ‘academic’ roles; new people from outside had gained prominence. Some were transferred to locations out of their comfort zones. The December exit of (chief executive) Chitra Ramkrishna seems to have hit the ‘undo’ button on this reshuffle. While a number of roles have changed, three Ravis stand out, right at the top of the organisation. Ravi Narain, J ...

N Sundaresha Subramanian