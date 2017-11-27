Time to create the mother of all mutual funds?

Mutual funds never had it better. Assets under management has crossed Rs 20 lakh crore. Inflow numbers have begun to look like what used to be the size of the entire industry.

Taking advantage, one of the large private fund houses has hit the bourses and had a decent listing. Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) flows continue to be robust. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India show monthly addition of 0.89 million SIP accounts during 2017-18, the average size being Rs 3,250. Interestingly, the non-SIP flow also remains high. Last month, the total collected through SIPs ...