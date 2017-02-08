Titan shines 9% on robust Q3 earnings; brokerages recommend 'buy'

Shares of spiked over 9% on the in an otherwise flat market after the jewellery major posted an impressive performance in the December quarter, especially in the backdrop of demonetisation.

The company reported a 13% increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 255.75 in Q3 against Rs 226.15 crore reported in the same period last financial year.

Reacting to its quarterly earnings, the stock gained as much as 9.6% to Rs 431 on the BSE.

On the volume front, nearly 5 lakh shares exchanged hands on the as compared to its two-week average of 0.73 lakh shares.

Brokerage continues to remain positive on owing to its leadership in organised jewellery market, success of new products and recovery in watch business.

“Envisaging to deliver 12% and 18.4% CAGR in revenue and profit respectively, we maintain our ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with an upwardly revised target price of Rs 457,” said the brokerage in a result update report on the Titan.

Meanwhile, brokerage Securities also recommended ‘buy’ on the stock with a target price of Rs 480. The stock is currently trading at 26.2 times its FY19E per share (EPS), it said.

“ will be key beneficiary of urban recovery, while sharp focus on innovation and retail expansion will boost growth. Rising share of wedding jewellery, focus on improving sales per sq ft and cost optimisation will also aid margin, added.