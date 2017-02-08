TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

NSE ropes in IDFC's Vikram Limaye as its new CEO and MD

Technofab Engineering surges on orders win of Rs 220 crore from Power Grid
Business Standard

Titan shines 9% on robust Q3 earnings; brokerages recommend 'buy'

On the volume front, nearly 5 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE

Aprajita Sharma  |  New Delhi 

Gold bracelets are on display as a woman (L) makes choices at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kolkata

Shares of Titan spiked over 9% on the BSE in an otherwise flat market after the jewellery major posted an impressive performance in the December quarter, especially in the backdrop of demonetisation.

The company reported a 13% increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 255.75 in Q3 against Rs 226.15 crore reported in the same period last financial year. 

Reacting to its quarterly earnings, the stock gained as much as 9.6% to Rs 431 on the BSE.

On the volume front, nearly 5 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE as compared to its two-week average of 0.73 lakh shares.

Brokerage Reliance Securities continues to remain positive on Titan owing to its leadership in organised jewellery market, success of new products and recovery in watch business.

“Envisaging Titan to deliver 12% and 18.4% CAGR in revenue and profit respectively, we maintain our ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with an upwardly revised target price of Rs 457,” said the brokerage in a result update report on the Titan.  

Meanwhile, brokerage Edelweiss Securities also recommended ‘buy’ on the stock with a target price of Rs 480. The stock is currently trading at 26.2 times its FY19E earnings per share (EPS), it said. 

Titan will be key beneficiary of urban recovery, while sharp focus on innovation and retail expansion will boost growth. Rising share of wedding jewellery, focus on improving sales per sq ft and cost optimisation will also aid margin, Edelweiss added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Titan shines 9% on robust Q3 earnings; brokerages recommend 'buy'

On the volume front, nearly 5 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE

On the volume front, nearly 5 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE
Shares of Titan spiked over 9% on the BSE in an otherwise flat market after the jewellery major posted an impressive performance in the December quarter, especially in the backdrop of demonetisation.

The company reported a 13% increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 255.75 in Q3 against Rs 226.15 crore reported in the same period last financial year. 

Reacting to its quarterly earnings, the stock gained as much as 9.6% to Rs 431 on the BSE.

On the volume front, nearly 5 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE as compared to its two-week average of 0.73 lakh shares.

Brokerage Reliance Securities continues to remain positive on Titan owing to its leadership in organised jewellery market, success of new products and recovery in watch business.

“Envisaging Titan to deliver 12% and 18.4% CAGR in revenue and profit respectively, we maintain our ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with an upwardly revised target price of Rs 457,” said the brokerage in a result update report on the Titan.  

Meanwhile, brokerage Edelweiss Securities also recommended ‘buy’ on the stock with a target price of Rs 480. The stock is currently trading at 26.2 times its FY19E earnings per share (EPS), it said. 

Titan will be key beneficiary of urban recovery, while sharp focus on innovation and retail expansion will boost growth. Rising share of wedding jewellery, focus on improving sales per sq ft and cost optimisation will also aid margin, Edelweiss added.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Titan shines 9% on robust Q3 earnings; brokerages recommend 'buy'

On the volume front, nearly 5 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE

Shares of Titan spiked over 9% on the BSE in an otherwise flat market after the jewellery major posted an impressive performance in the December quarter, especially in the backdrop of demonetisation.

The company reported a 13% increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 255.75 in Q3 against Rs 226.15 crore reported in the same period last financial year. 

Reacting to its quarterly earnings, the stock gained as much as 9.6% to Rs 431 on the BSE.

On the volume front, nearly 5 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE as compared to its two-week average of 0.73 lakh shares.

Brokerage Reliance Securities continues to remain positive on Titan owing to its leadership in organised jewellery market, success of new products and recovery in watch business.

“Envisaging Titan to deliver 12% and 18.4% CAGR in revenue and profit respectively, we maintain our ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with an upwardly revised target price of Rs 457,” said the brokerage in a result update report on the Titan.  

Meanwhile, brokerage Edelweiss Securities also recommended ‘buy’ on the stock with a target price of Rs 480. The stock is currently trading at 26.2 times its FY19E earnings per share (EPS), it said. 

Titan will be key beneficiary of urban recovery, while sharp focus on innovation and retail expansion will boost growth. Rising share of wedding jewellery, focus on improving sales per sq ft and cost optimisation will also aid margin, Edelweiss added.

image
Business Standard
177 22