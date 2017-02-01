Today's picks: 1 February, 2017





Current: 8,561 (fut: 8,586) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,500. Stop-short positions at 8,680. Big moves could go till 8,750, 8,425. A short 8,300p (51), short 8,800c (51) brings in 102. If the market doesn't move too much, it would be possible to reverse this with some profit.

Bank

Current: 19,515 (futures: 19,590)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 19,470. Stop-short positions at 19,710. Big moves could go till 20,000, 19,200. Extra volatility likely and this is a sensitive sector.

Current price: Rs 2,230

Target price: Rs 2,190

Keep a stop at Rs 2,250 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,195 and Rs2,205. Book profits at Rs 2,190.

HDFC

Current price: Rs 1,365

Target price: Rs 1,390

Keep a stop at Rs 1,350 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,375 and Rs 1,385. Book profits at Rs 1,390.

PowerGrid

Current price: Rs 207

Target price: Rs 203

Keep a stop at Rs 209 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 204 and Rs 205. Book profits at Rs 203.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated