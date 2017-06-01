TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

Jindal, Essar, Welspun file plea for anti-dumping duty on Chinese SAW pipes
Business Standard

Today's Picks: 1 June, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Vedanta, Coal India and ITC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 
Current: 9,621 (fut: 9,629), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,570. Stop-short positions 9,700. Big moves could go till 9,750, 9,500. A long 9,500p (65), short 9,400p (45) could gain 10-15 if the index drops till 30.

Bank Nifty 
Current: 23,425 (fut: 23,335) Target: NA
Backwardation visible. Stop-long positions at 23,250. Stop-short positions at 23,410. A long June 8, 23,000p (67), short 22,500p (12) would gain if the financial index falls in the next six sessions.

Vedanta
Current: Rs 239; Target: Rs 234 
Keep a stop at Rs 241 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 235 and Rs 236. Book profits at Rs 234.

Coal India
Current price: Rs 262 Target price: Rs 257
Keep a stop at Rs 265 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 258 and Rs 259. Book profits at Rs 257.

ITC 
Current price: Rs 312 Target price: Rs318
Keep a stop at Rs 309 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 315 and Rs 316. Book profits at Rs 318.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Today's Picks: 1 June, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Vedanta, Coal India and ITC

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Vedanta, Coal India and ITC
Nifty 
Current: 9,621 (fut: 9,629), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,570. Stop-short positions 9,700. Big moves could go till 9,750, 9,500. A long 9,500p (65), short 9,400p (45) could gain 10-15 if the index drops till 30.

Bank Nifty 
Current: 23,425 (fut: 23,335) Target: NA
Backwardation visible. Stop-long positions at 23,250. Stop-short positions at 23,410. A long June 8, 23,000p (67), short 22,500p (12) would gain if the financial index falls in the next six sessions.

Vedanta
Current: Rs 239; Target: Rs 234 
Keep a stop at Rs 241 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 235 and Rs 236. Book profits at Rs 234.

Coal India
Current price: Rs 262 Target price: Rs 257
Keep a stop at Rs 265 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 258 and Rs 259. Book profits at Rs 257.

ITC 
Current price: Rs 312 Target price: Rs318
Keep a stop at Rs 309 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 315 and Rs 316. Book profits at Rs 318.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Today's Picks: 1 June, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Vedanta, Coal India and ITC

Nifty 
Current: 9,621 (fut: 9,629), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,570. Stop-short positions 9,700. Big moves could go till 9,750, 9,500. A long 9,500p (65), short 9,400p (45) could gain 10-15 if the index drops till 30.

Bank Nifty 
Current: 23,425 (fut: 23,335) Target: NA
Backwardation visible. Stop-long positions at 23,250. Stop-short positions at 23,410. A long June 8, 23,000p (67), short 22,500p (12) would gain if the financial index falls in the next six sessions.

Vedanta
Current: Rs 239; Target: Rs 234 
Keep a stop at Rs 241 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 235 and Rs 236. Book profits at Rs 234.

Coal India
Current price: Rs 262 Target price: Rs 257
Keep a stop at Rs 265 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 258 and Rs 259. Book profits at Rs 257.

ITC 
Current price: Rs 312 Target price: Rs318
Keep a stop at Rs 309 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 315 and Rs 316. Book profits at Rs 318.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

image
Business Standard
177 22