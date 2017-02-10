Today's picks: 10 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Tata Steel, ITC, NTPC

Nifty

Current: 8,778 (fut: 8,805)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,745. Stop-short positions at 8,875. Big moves could go till 8,925, 8,675.

A long 8,700p (40), short 8,600p (22) could gain 10-15 if the index corrects till 8,750 or lower.



Bank Nifty

Current: 20,151 (fut: 20,225)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 20,120.

Stop-short positions at 20,330.

Big moves could go till 19,875, 20,575.

The financial index may continue to correct.



Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 460

Target price: Rs 452

Keep a stop at Rs 464 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 454 and Rs 456.

Book profits at Rs 452.



ITC

Current : Rs 278 Target: Rs 283

Keep a stop at Rs 275 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 281 and Rs 282.

Book profits at Rs 283.



NTPC

Current price: Rs 168 Target price: Rs 164

Keep a stop at Rs 169 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 165 and Rs 166. Book profits at Rs 164.



Devangshu Datta

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated