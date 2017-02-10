Today's picks: 10 February, 2017

Nifty
Current: 8,778 (fut: 8,805)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,745. Stop-short positions at 8,875. Big moves could go till 8,925, 8,675.
A long 8,700p (40), short 8,600p (22) could gain 10-15 if the index corrects till 8,750 or lower.
Bank Nifty
Current: 20,151 (fut: 20,225)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 20,120.
Stop-short positions at 20,330.
Big moves could go till 19,875, 20,575.
The financial index may continue to correct.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 460
Target price: Rs 452
Keep a stop at Rs 464 and go short.
Add to the position between Rs 454 and Rs 456.
Book profits at Rs 452.
ITC
Current : Rs 278 Target: Rs 283
Keep a stop at Rs 275 and go long.
Add to the position between Rs 281 and Rs 282.
Book profits at Rs 283.
NTPC
Current price: Rs 168 Target price: Rs 164
Keep a stop at Rs 169 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 165 and Rs 166. Book profits at Rs 164.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU