Today's picks: 10 January, 2018

Nifty Current: 10,637 (fut: 10,641), Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,565. Stop-short positions at 10,715. Big moves could go till 10,750, 10,525. A long 10,600p (81), short 10,500p (55) could gain 15-20 if the index falls below 10,600. Bank Nifty Current: 25,703 (fut: 25,710) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 25,575. Stop-short positions at 25,825. Big moves could go till 26,000, 25,400. Trend seems neutral or slight downside bias.

Bharti Infratel

Current price: Rs 368

Target price: Rs 362

Keep a stop at Rs 371 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs 364 and Rs 365.

Book profits at Rs 362.

HPCL

Current price: Rs 417

Target price: Rs 410

Keep a stop at Rs 421 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs 411 and Rs 413.

Book profits at Rs 410.

Wipro

Current price: Rs 317

Target price: Rs 323

Keep a stop at Rs 314 and go

long. Add to the position between Rs 321 and Rs 322.

Book profits at Rs 323.