Today's picks: 10 May, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Lupin, Bharti Airtel, GAIL

Devangshu Datta  |  Mumbai 

Nifty

Current: 9,317 (fut: 9,350), Target: NA


 Stop-long positions at 9,275. Stop-short positions at 9,425. Big moves could go till 9,475, 9,225. A long 9,300p (62), short 9,200p (37) could gain 10-15 if the futures falls below 9,300.
 
Bank Nifty

Current: 22,707 (fut: 22,765)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 22,650. Stop-short positions at 22,880. Big moves could go till 23,100, 22,425. The index may be ready for a correction.
 
Lupin

Current price: Rs 1,250
Target price: Rs 1,225
Keep a stop Rs 1,265 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,230 and Rs 1,235. Book profits at Rs 1,225.
 
Bharti Airtel 

Current price: Rs 345
Target price: Rs 339
Keep a stop at Rs 348 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 340 and Rs 341.
Book profits at Rs 339.
 
GAIL 

Current price: Rs 422
Target price: Rs 430 
Keep a stop at Rs 418 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 427 and Rs 429. Book profits at Rs 430.
 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

