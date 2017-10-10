JUST IN
Bulls regain grip on markets
Business Standard

Today's picks: 10 October 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
      
Current: 9,989  (fut: 10,020) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,950. Stop-short positions at 10,075. Big moves could go till 10,125, 9,900. A long 9,900p (50), short 9,800p (32) could gain 10-15 if the 9,950 support is tested.
 
Bank Nifty      

Current: 24,252   (futures: 24,309) Target: NA 
Stop-long positions at 24,200.
Stop-short positions at 24,425. Big moves could go till 24,600, 24,100. Resistance at 24,375-24,400.
 
ONGC      
    
Current price: Rs 171 Target price: Rs 167
Keep a stop at Rs 173 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 168 and Rs 169. Book profits at Rs 167.
 
Hindustan Unilever  

Current price: Rs 1,220  
Target price: Rs 1,240
Keep a stop at Rs 1,210 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,232 and Rs 1,235. Book profits at Rs 1,240. 
 
NTPC    
   
Current price: Rs 175
Target price: Rs 171
Keep a stop at Rs 177 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 172 and Rs 173. Book profits at Rs 171. 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Tue, October 10 2017. 00:10 IST

