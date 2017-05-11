TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Today's picks: 11 May 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
Current: 9,407 (fut: 9,418), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,350. Stop-short positions at 9,480. Big moves could go till 9,550, 9,225. A long 9,400p (66), short 9,200p (36) could gain 15-20 if the futures correct to below 9,375.


 
Bank Nifty
Current: 22,830 (fut: 22,867)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 22,700. Stop-short positions at 22,975. Big moves could go till 23,175, 22,525. We may see some profit booking. 
 
Wipro
Current price: Rs 500
Target price: Rs 490
Keep a stop at Rs 505 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 492 and Rs 494.
Book profits at Rs 490.
 
Hindustan Unilever 
Current price: Rs 996
Target price: Rs 1,015
Keep a stop at Rs 985 and go
long. Add to the position between Rs 1,005 and Rs 1,010. Book profits at Rs 1,015.
 
Mahindra & Mahindra  
Current price: Rs 1,376
Target price: Rs 1,400 
Keep a stop at Rs 1,365 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,390 and Rs 1,395. Book profits at Rs 1,400.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session,unless otherwise stated

