Today's picks: 11 May 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,407 (fut: 9,418), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,350. Stop-short positions at 9,480. Big moves could go till 9,550, 9,225. A long 9,400p (66), short 9,200p (36) could gain 15-20 if the futures correct to below 9,375.
Bank Nifty
Current: 22,830 (fut: 22,867)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 22,700. Stop-short positions at 22,975. Big moves could go till 23,175, 22,525. We may see some profit booking.
Wipro
Current price: Rs 500
Target price: Rs 490
Keep a stop at Rs 505 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 492 and Rs 494.
Book profits at Rs 490.
Hindustan Unilever
Current price: Rs 996
Target price: Rs 1,015
Keep a stop at Rs 985 and go
long. Add to the position between Rs 1,005 and Rs 1,010. Book profits at Rs 1,015.
Mahindra & Mahindra
Current price: Rs 1,376
Target price: Rs 1,400
Keep a stop at Rs 1,365 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,390 and Rs 1,395. Book profits at Rs 1,400.
