Today's picks: 11 May 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,407 (fut: 9,418), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,350. Stop-short positions at 9,480. Big moves could go till 9,550, 9,225. A long 9,400p (66), short 9,200p (36) could gain 15-20 if the futures correct to below 9,375.

Current:(fut: 22,867)Target:Stop-long positions at 22,700. Stop-short positions at 22,975. Big moves could go till 23,175, 22,525. We may see some profit booking.Current price:Target price:Keep a stop at Rs 505 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 492 and Rs 494.Book profits at Rs 490.Current price:Target price:Keep a stop at Rs 985 and golong. Add to the position between Rs 1,005 and Rs 1,010. Book profits at Rs 1,015.Current price:Target price:Keep a stop at Rs 1,365 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,390 and Rs 1,395. Book profits at Rs 1,400.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session,unless otherwise stated