Today's picks: 11 May 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra

Nifty

Current: 9,407 (fut: 9,418), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,350. Stop-short positions at 9,480. Big moves could go till 9,550, 9,225. A long 9,400p (66), short 9,200p (36) could gain 15-20 if the futures correct to below 9,375.



Bank Nifty

Current: 22,830 (fut: 22,867)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 22,700. Stop-short positions at 22,975. Big moves could go till 23,175, 22,525. We may see some profit booking.



Wipro

Current price: Rs 500

Target price: Rs 490

Keep a stop at Rs 505 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 492 and Rs 494.

Book profits at Rs 490.



Hindustan Unilever

Current price: Rs 996

Target price: Rs 1,015

Keep a stop at Rs 985 and go

long. Add to the position between Rs 1,005 and Rs 1,010. Book profits at Rs 1,015.



Mahindra & Mahindra

Current price: Rs 1,376

Target price: Rs 1,400

Keep a stop at Rs 1,365 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,390 and Rs 1,395. Book profits at Rs 1,400.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session,unless otherwise stated

Devangshu Datta