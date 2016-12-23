TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Today's picks: December 23, 2016

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Tata Motors, Hindalco & Adani Ports

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 
Current: 7,979 (fut: 8,004),
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 7,945. Stop-short positions at 8,055. 
Big moves could go till 7,875, 8,130. A long 8,000p (47), short 7,900p (19) could gain 15-20 if the futures drops till 7,950.   

Bank Nifty 
Current: 17,891  (fut: 17,946)
Target: NA
Stop-loss long positions at 17,850. Stop-loss short positions at 18,050. Big moves could go 
till 18,300, 17,600. Downtrend may persist.

Tata Motors 
Current price: Rs 470  
Target price: Rs 462
Keep a stop at Rs 475 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 464 and Rs 466. 
Book profits at Rs 462.

Hindalco
Current price: Rs 161
Target price: Rs 157
Keep a stop at Rs 163 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 158 and Rs 159. 
Book profits at Rs 157.

Adani Ports     
Current price: Rs 263.5 
Target price: Rs 268
Keep a stop at Rs 261 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 266 and Rs 267. 
Book profits at Rs 268.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

Business Standard
Business Standard
