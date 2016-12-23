Today's picks: December 23, 2016

Nifty

Current: 7,979 (fut: 8,004),

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 7,945. Stop-short positions at 8,055.

Big moves could go till 7,875, 8,130. A long 8,000p (47), short 7,900p (19) could gain 15-20 if the futures drops till 7,950.

Bank Nifty

Current: 17,891 (fut: 17,946)

Target: NA

Stop-loss long positions at 17,850. Stop-loss short positions at 18,050. Big moves could go

till 18,300, 17,600. Downtrend may persist.

Tata Motors

Current price: Rs 470

Target price: Rs 462

Keep a stop at Rs 475 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 464 and Rs 466.

Book profits at Rs 462.

Hindalco

Current price: Rs 161

Target price: Rs 157

Keep a stop at Rs 163 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 158 and Rs 159.

Book profits at Rs 157.

Adani Ports

Current price: Rs 263.5

Target price: Rs 268

Keep a stop at Rs 261 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 266 and Rs 267.

Book profits at Rs 268.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated