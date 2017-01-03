Today's picks

Nifty

Current: 8,179 (fut: 8,191), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,140.

Stop-short positions at 8,250.

Big moves could go till 8,070, 8,300. A long 8,100p (83), short 8,000p (57) could gain 10-15 if it drops to 8,125.

Bank Nifty

Current: 17,970 (fut: 18,031)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 17,920. Stop-short positions at 18,150. Big moves could go till 18,350, 17,675. Downtrend could continue.

Ambuja Cement

Current price: Rs 215

Target price: Rs 210

Keep a stop at Rs 218 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 211 and Rs 212. Book profits at Rs 210.

HDFC

Current price: Rs 1,217

Target price: Rs 1,195

Keep a stop at Rs 1,230 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,205. Book profits at Rs 1,195.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 406

Target price: Rs 414

Keep a stop at Rs 402 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 410 and Rs 412. Book profits at Rs 414.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated