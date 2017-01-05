Today's picks

Nifty

Current: 8,190 (fut: 8,207)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,145. Stop-short positions at 8,255. Big moves could go till 8,325, 8,090. But, index likely to range trade in-between 8,150 and 8,230.

Bank

Current: 17,891 (futures: 17,952)

Target: NA

Stop-loss long positions at 17,850. Stop-loss short positions at 18,060. Big moves could go till 17,650, 18,300. Key support at 17,600-17,650.

Current price: Rs 822

Target price: Rs 805

Keep a stop at Rs 830 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 810 and Rs 814. Book profits at Rs 805.

BPCL

Current price: Rs 655

Target price: Rs 665

Keep a stop at Rs 649 and go long. Add

to the position between Rs 660 and

Rs 663. Book profits at Rs 665.

ACC

Current price: Rs 1,319

Target price: Rs 1,295

Keep a stop at Rs 1,332 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 1,300 and Rs 13,05. Book profits at Rs 1,295.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

Devangshu Datta