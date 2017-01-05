TRENDING ON BS
NCDEX, MCX to launch castor seed futures tomorrow
Business Standard

Today's picks

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hind Unilever, BPCL, ACC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 8,190    (fut: 8,207)   
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,145. Stop-short positions at 8,255. Big moves could go till 8,325, 8,090. But, index likely to range trade in-between 8,150 and 8,230.

Bank Nifty       
Current: 17,891   (futures: 17,952) 
Target: NA  
Stop-loss long positions at 17,850. Stop-loss short positions at 18,060. Big moves could go till 17,650, 18,300. Key support at 17,600-17,650.

Hind Unilever           
Current price: Rs 822 
Target price: Rs 805
Keep a stop at Rs 830 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 810 and Rs 814. Book profits at Rs 805.

BPCL   
Current price: Rs 655   
Target price: Rs 665
Keep a stop at Rs 649 and go long. Add 
to the position between Rs 660 and 
Rs 663. Book profits at Rs 665.

ACC       
Current price: Rs 1,319  
Target price: Rs 1,295
Keep a stop at Rs 1,332 and go short. 
Add to the position between Rs 1,300 and Rs 13,05. Book profits at Rs 1,295.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
Devangshu Datta

