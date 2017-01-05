Today's picks

Nifty
Current: 8,190 (fut: 8,207)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,145. Stop-short positions at 8,255. Big moves could go till 8,325, 8,090. But, index likely to range trade in-between 8,150 and 8,230.
Current: 17,891 (futures: 17,952)
Target: NA
Stop-loss long positions at 17,850. Stop-loss short positions at 18,060. Big moves could go till 17,650, 18,300. Key support at 17,600-17,650.
Current price: Rs 822
Target price: Rs 805
Keep a stop at Rs 830 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 810 and Rs 814. Book profits at Rs 805.
BPCL
Current price: Rs 655
Target price: Rs 665
Keep a stop at Rs 649 and go long. Add
to the position between Rs 660 and
Rs 663. Book profits at Rs 665.
ACC
Current price: Rs 1,319
Target price: Rs 1,295
Keep a stop at Rs 1,332 and go short.
Add to the position between Rs 1,300 and Rs 13,05. Book profits at Rs 1,295.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
Devangshu Datta
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU