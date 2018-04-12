Today's picks

Nifty
Current: 10,417 (fut: 10,425) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,345. Stop-short positions at 10,500. Big moves could go till 10,550, 10,275. A long 10,300p (71), 10,200p (49) could gain 10-15 if the index drops till 10,350.
Bank Nifty
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,975. Stop-short positions at 25,225. Big moves could go till 24,750, 25,450. Trend looks bearish.
Hindalco
Current price: Rs 234
Target price: Rs 238
Keep a stop at Rs 232 and go long . Add to the position between Rs 236 and Rs 237. Book profits at Rs 238.
GAIL
Current price: Rs 327
Target price: Rs 321
Keep a stop at Rs 330 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 322 and Rs 323. Book profits at Rs 321.
Hindustan Unilever
Current price: Rs 1,409
Target price: Rs 1,430
Keep a stop at Rs 1,395 and go long.
Add to the position between Rs 1,422
and Rs 1,425. Book profits at Rs 1,430.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
