Today's picks



Current: 10,417 (fut: 10,425) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,345. Stop-short positions at 10,500. Big moves could go till 10,550, 10,275. A long 10,300p (71), 10,200p (49) could gain 10-15 if the index drops till 10,350.

Bank



Current: 25,098 (futures: 25,097)Target: NAStop-long positions at 24,975. Stop-short positions at 25,225. Big moves could go till 24,750, 25,450. Trend looks bearish.



Current price: Rs 234

Target price: Rs 238

Keep a stop at Rs 232 and go long . Add to the position between Rs 236 and Rs 237. Book profits at Rs 238.



Current price: Rs 327

Target price: Rs 321

Keep a stop at Rs 330 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 322 and Rs 323. Book profits at Rs 321.



Current price: Rs 1,409

Target price: Rs 1,430

Keep a stop at Rs 1,395 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 1,422

and Rs 1,425. Book profits at Rs 1,430.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

