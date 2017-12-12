Today's picks: 12 December

Nifty
Current: 10,322 (fut: 10,352),
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,275. Stop-short positions at 10,425.
Big moves could go till 10,225, 10,475. A long 10,400p (91),
short 10,500p (52) could gain 10-15 if the index drops till 10,400.
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,405 (fut: 25,421)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 25,300. Stop short positions at 25,550. Big moves could go till 25,750, 25,075. Range trading between 25,325-25,600 looks likely for next 2-3 sessions.
TCS
Current price: Rs 2,661
Target price: Rs 2,710
Keep a stop at 2635 and go
long. Add to the position between 2695-2705.
Book profits at 2710.
HDFC
Current price: Rs 1,710
Target price: Rs 1,745
Keep a stop at 1695 and go
long. Add to the position between 1730-1735. Book
profits at 1745.
Current price: Rs 178
Target price: Rs 173.5
Keep a stop at 180 and go
short. Add to the position between 174.5-175.5.
Book profits at 173.5.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
