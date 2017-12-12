JUST IN
Paper stocks up on better financials
Today's picks: 12 December

Nifty, Bank Nifty, TCS, HDFC, NTPC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
Current: 10,322 (fut: 10,352), 
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,275. Stop-short positions at 10,425. 
Big moves could go till 10,225, 10,475. A long 10,400p (91), 
short 10,500p (52) could gain 10-15 if the index drops till 10,400. 

Bank Nifty 
Current: 24,405 (fut: 25,421)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 25,300. Stop short positions at 25,550. Big moves could go till 25,750, 25,075. Range trading between 25,325-25,600 looks likely for next 2-3 sessions.

TCS
Current price: Rs 2,661 
Target price: Rs 2,710 
Keep a stop at 2635 and go 
long. Add to the position between 2695-2705. 
Book profits at 2710.

HDFC
Current price: Rs 1,710
Target price: Rs 1,745
Keep a stop at 1695 and go 
long. Add to the position between 1730-1735. Book 
profits at 1745.


Current price: Rs 178
Target price: Rs 173.5
Keep a stop at 180 and go 
short. Add to the position between 174.5-175.5. 
Book profits at 173.5.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 06:00 IST

