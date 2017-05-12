Today's picks: 12 May, 2017

-
Nifty
Current: 9,422 (fut: 9,437), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,370.
Stop-short positions at 9,505. Big moves could go till 9,320, 9,550. A long 9,400p (52), short 9,300p (28) could gain 15-20 if the futures drops till 9,370.
Bank Nifty
Current: 22,812 (fut: 22,818), Target: NA
Stop-loss long positions at 22,700. Stop-short positions at 22,950. Big moves could go till 22,475, 23,175. Correction on profit-booking seems likely.
Asian Paints
Current price: Rs 1,166
Target price: Rs 1,185
Keep a stop at Rs 1,155 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,178 and Rs 1,182.
Book profits at Rs 1,185.
Dr Reddy's
Current price: Rs 2,594
Target price: Rs 2,555
Keep a stop at Rs 2,520 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,560 and Rs 2,570. Book profits at Rs 2,555.
Coal India
Current price: Rs 274.5 Target price: Rs 269
Keep a stop at Rs 277 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 270 and Rs 271. Book profits at Rs 269.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
