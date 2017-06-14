Today's picks: 15 June, 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,618 (fut: 9,638), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,570. Stop-short positions at 9,705. Big moves could go till 9,750, 9,500. Excess volatility possible due to Fed review. A long 9,600p (59), short 9,500p (33)
could gain 15-20 if the index drops till 9,550.
Bank Nifty
Current: 23,500 (fut: 23,491)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,400. Stop-short positions at 23,600. Big moves could go till 23,850, 23,150. Sector outlook is mildly optimistic.
Cipla
Current price: Rs520
Target price: Rs510
Keep a stop at Rs525 and go short. Add to the position between Rs512 and Rs514. Book profits at Rs510.
Coal India
Current price: Rs257
Target price: Rs252
Keep a stop at Rs260 and go short. Add to the position between Rs253 and Rs254. Book profits at Rs252.
Current price: Rs1,114
Target price: Rs1,135
Keep a stop at Rs1,105 and go long. Add to the position between Rs1,125 and Rs1,130.
Book profits at Rs1,135.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
