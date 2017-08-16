Today's picks: 16 August 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,794 (futures: 9,809)
Target: NA
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,115 (futures: 24184)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 24050. Stop short positions at 24300. Big moves could go till 24500, 23850.
Support at 24050-24075 is critical and may be tested.
Cipla
Current: Rs 570
Target: Rs 560
Keep a stop at Rs 575 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 562 and Rs 564. Book profits at Rs 560.
Tata Steel
Current: Rs 623
Target: Rs 635
Keep a stop at Rs 616 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 630 and Rs 632. Book profits at Rs 635
Ambuja Cements
Current: Rs 265
Target: Rs 260
Keep a stop at Rs 268 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 261 and Rs 262. Book profits at Rs 260.
