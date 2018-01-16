Today's picks, 16 January: Nifty, Bank Nifty, Tata Steel, and more

Nifty Current: 10,741 (fut: 10,745) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,675. Stop-short positions at 10,825. Big moves could go till 10,875, 10,650. A long 10,700p (54), short 10,600p (32) could gain 15-20 if there's a pullback till 10,700. Bank Nifty Current: 26,069 (futures: 26,045) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 25,950. Stop-short positions at 26,150.

Big moves could go till 26,350, 25,700. Backwardation in futures suggests some downside bias.