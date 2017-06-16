Today's picks: 16 June, 2017

Nifty
Current price: 9,578 (fut: 9,599)
Target price: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,525. Stop-short positions at 9,675. Big moves could go till 9,450, 9,750. A long 9,500p (40), short 9,400p (22) could gain 15-20 if the index drops till 9,525.
Bank Nifty
Current price: 23,391 (futures: 23,395)
Target price: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,300. Stop-short positions at 23,500. Big moves could go till 23,750, 23,050. Downtrend might test key support at 23,300, with next support at 23,250.
Wipro
Current price: Rs 261
Target price: Rs 266
Keep a stop at Rs 258 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 264 and Rs 265. Book profits at Rs 266.
BPCL
Current price: Rs 670
Target price: Rs 660
Keep a stop at Rs 675 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 662 and Rs 664. Book profits at Rs 660.
Tata Motors
Current price: Rs 448
Target price: Rs 440
Keep a stop at Rs 453 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 441 and Rs 443. Book profits at Rs 440.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
