Today's picks: 16 June, 2017

Nifty



Current price: 9,578 (fut: 9,599)

Stop-long positions at 9,525. Stop-short positions at 9,675. Big moves could go till 9,450, 9,750. A long 9,500p (40), short 9,400p (22) could gain 15-20 if the index drops till 9,525.



Bank Nifty



Current price: 23,391 (futures: 23,395)

Stop-long positions at 23,300. Stop-short positions at 23,500. Big moves could go till 23,750, 23,050. Downtrend might test key support at 23,300, with next support at 23,250.



Wipro

Current price: Rs 261

Target price: Rs 266

Keep a stop at Rs 258 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 264 and Rs 265. Book profits at Rs 266.



BPCL



Current price: Rs 670

Target price: Rs 660

Keep a stop at Rs 675 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 662 and Rs 664. Book profits at Rs 660.



Tata Motors



Current price: Rs 448

Target price: Rs 440

Keep a stop at Rs 453 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 441 and Rs 443. Book profits at Rs 440.

