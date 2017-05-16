TRENDING ON BS
Govt to pay bankers to manage PSU IPOs
Business Standard

Today's picks: 16 May, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Infosys

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 
Current: 9,445 (fut: 9,456), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,395. Stop-short positions at 9,510. Big moves could go till 9,575, 9,325. A long strangle of 9,400p (38), long 9,500c (38) has breakevens at 9,325, 9,575. One big session could pull that long strangle into profit.

Bank Nifty 
Current: 22,821 (fut: 22,829)
Target: NA
Stop-short positions at 22,950, stop-long positions at 22,715. Big moves could go till 23,150, 22,500. Nifty Bank seems overbought and more likely to correct.  

Tata Steel 
Current price: Rs 456 
Target price: Rs 446 
Keep a stop at Rs 461 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 450 and Rs 452. Book profits at Rs 446

Current price: Rs 198.5
Target price: Rs 201.5 
Keep a stop at Rs 196.5 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 200 and Rs 201. Book profits at Rs 201.5.

Current price: Rs 952 
Target price: Rs 935
Keep a stop at Rs 960 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 938 and Rs 940. 
Book profits at Rs 935.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

