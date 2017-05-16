Today's picks: 16 May, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,445 (fut: 9,456), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,395. Stop-short positions at 9,510. Big moves could go till 9,575, 9,325. A long strangle of 9,400p (38), long 9,500c (38) has breakevens at 9,325, 9,575. One big session could pull that long strangle into profit.

Bank Nifty

Current: 22,821 (fut: 22,829)

Target: NA

Stop-short positions at 22,950, stop-long positions at 22,715. Big moves could go till 23,150, 22,500. Bank seems overbought and more likely to correct.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 456

Target price: Rs 446

Keep a stop at Rs 461 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 450 and Rs 452. Book profits at Rs 446

Current price: Rs 198.5

Target price: Rs 201.5

Keep a stop at Rs 196.5 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 200 and Rs 201. Book profits at Rs 201.5.

Current price: Rs 952

Target price: Rs 935

Keep a stop at Rs 960 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 938 and Rs 940.

Book profits at Rs 935.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated