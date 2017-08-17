Today's picks: 17 August 2017

Current: 9,897 (fut: 9,907) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,845. Stop-short positions at 9,975. Big moves could go till 10,025, 9,775. A long 10,000c (53), long 9,800p (60) may be offset with short 9,700p (39), 10,100c (26). This strangle combo costs 48. Breakevens at 10,048, 9,752. It profits if the moves 2 per cent in either direction.



Bank

Current: 24,437 (futures: 24,495)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,390. Stop-short positions at 24,605. Big moves could go till 24,800, 24,200. Key resistance at 24,550. Key support at 24,250.





Current price: Rs 220

Target price: Rs 216

Keep a stop at Rs 222 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 217 and Rs 218.

Book profits at Rs 216.





Current price: Rs 420

Target price: Rs 428

Keep a stop at Rs 415 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 425 and Rs 427. Book profits at Rs 428.





Current price: Rs 270

Target price: Rs 275

Keep a stop at Rs 267 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 273 and Rs 274. Book profits at Rs 275.





Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated