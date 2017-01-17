Today's Picks: 17 January, 2017

Nifty



Current: 8,412 (fut: 8,435)

Target: NA

Stop loss long positions at 8370. Stop loss shorts at 8500. Bog moves could go till 8550, 8320. A long 8500c (32), short 8600c(9), could gain 10-15 if the 8500 level is tested.

Bank Nifty

Current: 19,096 (fut: 19,145)

Target: NA

Stop loss long positions at 19050. Stop short positions at 19250. Big moves could go till 19450, 18850. Trend remains bullish.

HCL Tech

Current price: Rs 830

Target price: Rs 815

Keep a stop at 838 and go short. Add to the position between 818-822. Book profits at 815.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 458

Target price: Rs 465

Keep a stop at 454 and go long. Add to the position between 462-464. Book profits at 465.

Current price: Rs 668

Target price: Rs 678

Keep a stop at 662 and go long. Add to the position between 674-676. Book profits at 678.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated