Long-term trends continue to be positive

Business Standard

Today's picks: 19 September 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hind Unilever

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 
Current: 10,153 (fut: 10,180), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,120.  Stop-short positions at 10,225. Big moves could go till 10,075, 10,250.  The breakout could maintain momentum so a long 10,200c (53), short 10,300c (18) could gain 10-15. 

Bank Nifty 
Current: 25,047 (fut: 25,051)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,950. Stop-short positions at 25,150.  Big moves could go till 25,350, 24,750. Uptrend could 
continue.  

Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 673  
Target price: Rs 683 
Keep a stop at Rs 668 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 680 and Rs 681. Book profits at Rs 683.

Vedanta 
Current price: Rs 326 
Target price: Rs 336
Keep a stop at Rs 323 and go 
long. Add to the position between Rs 333 and Rs 335. Book profits at Rs 336.

Hind Unilever   
Current price: Rs 1,280
Target price: Rs 1,300
Keep a stop at Rs 1,270 and go long. Add to the position between Rs1,290 and Rs1,295 
Book profits at Rs 1,300.
 
First Published: Tue, September 19 2017. 00:54 IST

