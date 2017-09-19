Today's picks: 19 September 2017

Current: 10,153 (fut: 10,180), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,120. Stop-short positions at 10,225. Big moves could go till 10,075, 10,250. The breakout could maintain momentum so a long 10,200c (53), short 10,300c (18) could gain 10-15.
Bank Nifty
Current: 25,047 (fut: 25,051)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,950. Stop-short positions at 25,150. Big moves could go till 25,350, 24,750. Uptrend could
continue.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 673
Target price: Rs 683
Keep a stop at Rs 668 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 680 and Rs 681. Book profits at Rs 683.
Vedanta
Current price: Rs 326
Target price: Rs 336
Keep a stop at Rs 323 and go
long. Add to the position between Rs 333 and Rs 335. Book profits at Rs 336.
Hind Unilever
Current price: Rs 1,280
Target price: Rs 1,300
Keep a stop at Rs 1,270 and go long. Add to the position between Rs1,290 and Rs1,295
Book profits at Rs 1,300.
