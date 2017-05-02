Today's picks: 2 May, 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,304 (fut: 9,330)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 9,270. Stop short positions at 9,400. Big moves could go till 9,450 and 9,210. A long 9,300p (84), short 9,200p (55) could gain 10-15 if the correction continues till below 9,300
Bank Nifty
Current: 22,358 (futures: 22,370)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 22,250. Stop short positions at 22,500. Big moves could go till 22,725 and 22,000. Corrections could find support at 22,150-22,175
Hindalco
Current price: Rs 199
Target price: Rs 203
Keep a stop at Rs 197 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 201 and Rs 202. Book profits at Rs 203
Maruti Suzuki
Current: Rs 6,543
Target: Rs 6,425
Keep a stop at Rs 6,600 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 6,435 and Rs 6,450. Book profits at Rs 6,425
Bharti Infratel
Current: Rs 355
Target: Rs 348
Keep a stop at Rs 358 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 350 and Rs 352. Book profits at Rs 348
Target prices and projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated Devangshu Datta
