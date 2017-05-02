Today's picks: 2 May, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Infratel

Nifty

Current: 9,304 (fut: 9,330)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 9,270. Stop short positions at 9,400. Big moves could go till 9,450 and 9,210. A long 9,300p (84), short 9,200p (55) could gain 10-15 if the correction continues till below 9,300



Bank Nifty

Current: 22,358 (futures: 22,370)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 22,250. Stop short positions at 22,500. Big moves could go till 22,725 and 22,000. Corrections could find support at 22,150-22,175



Hindalco

Current price: Rs 199

Target price: Rs 203

Keep a stop at Rs 197 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 201 and Rs 202. Book profits at Rs 203



Maruti Suzuki

Current: Rs 6,543

Target: Rs 6,425

Keep a stop at Rs 6,600 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 6,435 and Rs 6,450. Book profits at Rs 6,425



Bharti Infratel

Current: Rs 355

Target: Rs 348

Keep a stop at Rs 358 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 350 and Rs 352. Book profits at Rs 348



Devangshu Datta

Target prices and projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated