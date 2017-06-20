Today's picks: 20 June, 2017

Current: 9,657 (fut: 9,676) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,600. Stop-short positions at 9,750. Big moves could go till 9,800, 9,550. A long 9700p (65), short 9,600p (30) could gain 15-20 if the index falls till 9,625.

Bank

Current: 23,742 (futures: 23,675)

Target: NA

Stop-loss long positions at 23,600.

Stop-short positions at 23,775. Big moves could go till 24,000, 23,350. Some chances that late session selling may continue.

Current price: Rs 201

Target price: Rs 205

Keep a stop at Rs 198 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 203.5 and Rs 204.5. Book profits at Rs 205.

Dr Reddy

Current price: Rs 2,657

Target price: Rs 2,615

Keep a stop at Rs 2,695 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,620 and Rs 2,630. Book profits at Rs 2,615.

Coal India

Current price: Rs 254

Target price: Rs 249

Keep a stop at Rs 257 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 250 and Rs 251. Book profits at Rs 249.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated