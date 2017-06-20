Today's picks: 20 June, 2017

Current: 9,657 (fut: 9,676) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,600. Stop-short positions at 9,750. Big moves could go till 9,800, 9,550. A long 9700p (65), short 9,600p (30) could gain 15-20 if the index falls till 9,625.
Current: 23,742 (futures: 23,675)
Target: NA
Stop-loss long positions at 23,600.
Stop-short positions at 23,775. Big moves could go till 24,000, 23,350. Some chances that late session selling may continue.
Current price: Rs 201
Target price: Rs 205
Keep a stop at Rs 198 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 203.5 and Rs 204.5. Book profits at Rs 205.
Dr Reddy
Current price: Rs 2,657
Target price: Rs 2,615
Keep a stop at Rs 2,695 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,620 and Rs 2,630. Book profits at Rs 2,615.
Coal India
Current price: Rs 254
Target price: Rs 249
Keep a stop at Rs 257 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 250 and Rs 251. Book profits at Rs 249.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU