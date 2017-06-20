JUST IN
Nifty: Close above 9,700 key for upmove

Nifty outlook and top three trading calls for today's session
Today's picks: 20 June, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindalco and Coal India

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 9,657  (fut: 9,676) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,600. Stop-short positions at 9,750. Big moves could go till 9,800, 9,550. A long 9700p (65), short 9,600p (30) could gain 15-20 if the index falls till 9,625.

Bank Nifty       
Current: 23,742  (futures: 23,675) 
Target: NA  
Stop-loss long positions at 23,600. 
Stop-short positions at 23,775. Big moves could go till 24,000, 23,350. Some chances that late session selling may continue.

Hindalco           
Current price: Rs 201
Target price: Rs 205
Keep a stop at Rs 198 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 203.5 and Rs 204.5. Book profits at Rs 205.

Dr Reddy   
Current price: Rs 2,657   
Target price: Rs 2,615
Keep a stop at Rs 2,695 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,620 and Rs 2,630. Book profits at Rs 2,615. 

Coal India        
Current price: Rs 254 
Target price: Rs 249
Keep a stop at Rs 257 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 250 and Rs 251. Book profits at Rs 249. 
 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Tue, June 20 2017. 06:00 IST

