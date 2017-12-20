Today's picks: 21 December, 2017

Nifty

Current: 10,444 (fut: 10,471), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,395. Stop-short positions at 10,550. Big moves could go till 10,600, 10,350. A long 10,500c (43), long 10,400p (40)

strangle has breakevens at 10,317, 10,583. This can be offset with short 10,300p (23), short 10,600c (13) to reduce break-evens to 10,353, 10,547.

Bank Nifty

Current: 25,592 (fut: 25,651)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,475. Stop-short positions at 25,775. Big moves could go till 25,950, 25,350. Trend seems negative.

Hindalco

Current price: Rs 258

Target price: Rs 262

Keep a stop at Rs 256 and go

long. Add to the position between Rs 260 and Rs 261. Book profits at Rs 262.

Ambuja Cements

Current price: Rs 267.5

Target price: Rs 263

Keep a stop at Rs 270 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs 264 and Rs 265. Book profits at Rs 263.

Bharti Airtel

Current price: Rs 529

Target price: Rs 520

Keep a stop at Rs 534 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 522 and Rs 524. Book profits at Rs 520.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated