S Korea cryptocurrency exchange shuts down after hacking
Business Standard

Today's picks: 21 December, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindalco, Ambuja Cements, Bharti Airtel

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 
Current: 10,444 (fut: 10,471), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,395. Stop-short positions at 10,550. Big moves could go till 10,600, 10,350. A long 10,500c (43), long 10,400p (40) 
strangle has breakevens at 10,317, 10,583. This can be offset with short 10,300p (23), short 10,600c (13) to reduce break-evens to 10,353, 10,547. 

Bank Nifty 
Current: 25,592 (fut: 25,651)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 25,475. Stop-short positions at 25,775.  Big moves could go till 25,950, 25,350. Trend seems negative. 

Hindalco
Current price: Rs 258
Target price: Rs 262 
Keep a stop at Rs 256 and go 
long. Add to the position between Rs 260 and Rs 261. Book profits at Rs 262.

Ambuja Cements  
Current price: Rs 267.5
Target price: Rs 263
Keep a stop at Rs 270 and go 
short. Add to the position between Rs 264 and Rs 265. Book profits at Rs 263. 

Bharti Airtel  
Current price: Rs 529  
Target price: Rs 520
Keep a stop at Rs 534 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 522 and Rs 524. Book profits at Rs 520.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 06:00 IST

