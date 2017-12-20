Today's picks: 21 December, 2017

Nifty
Current: 10,444 (fut: 10,471), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,395. Stop-short positions at 10,550. Big moves could go till 10,600, 10,350. A long 10,500c (43), long 10,400p (40)
strangle has breakevens at 10,317, 10,583. This can be offset with short 10,300p (23), short 10,600c (13) to reduce break-evens to 10,353, 10,547.
Bank Nifty
Current: 25,592 (fut: 25,651)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 25,475. Stop-short positions at 25,775. Big moves could go till 25,950, 25,350. Trend seems negative.
Hindalco
Current price: Rs 258
Target price: Rs 262
Keep a stop at Rs 256 and go
long. Add to the position between Rs 260 and Rs 261. Book profits at Rs 262.
Ambuja Cements
Current price: Rs 267.5
Target price: Rs 263
Keep a stop at Rs 270 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs 264 and Rs 265. Book profits at Rs 263.
Bharti Airtel
Current price: Rs 529
Target price: Rs 520
Keep a stop at Rs 534 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 522 and Rs 524. Book profits at Rs 520.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
