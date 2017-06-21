Today's picks: 21 June, 2017

Nifty



Current: 9,653 (fut: 9,675)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,600. Stop-short positions at 9,750. Big moves could go till 9,800, 9,550. A long 9,600p (29), short 9,500p (13) could gain 15-20 if the futures tests support at 9,625.

Bank Nifty



Current: 23,699 (fut: 23,675)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 23,575. Stop-short positions at 23,775. Big moves could go till 24,000, 23,350. Bias is slightly bearish.

Tata Motors



Current price: Rs 467

Target price: Rs 475

Keep a stop at Rs 462 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 472 and Rs 474. Book profits at Rs 475.

Zee Entertainment



Current price: Rs 504

Target price: Rs 495

Keep a stop at Rs 510 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 497 and Rs 499.

Book profits at Rs 495.

PowerGrid



Current price: Rs 208

Target price: Rs 212

Keep a stop at Rs 206 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 210 and Rs 211. Book profits at Rs 212.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated