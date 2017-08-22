Today's picks: 22 August 2017

Current: 9,754 (fut: 9,764) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,700. Stop-short positions at 9,825. Big moves could go till 9,650, 9,875. A long 9,700p (60), short 9,600p (36) could gain 15-20 if the downtrend breaks below 9,675.

Bank

Current: 23,936 (futures: 23,951)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 23,800. Stop-short positions at 24,075. Big moves could go till 23,650, 24,250. Downtrend likely to continue.

Current price: Rs 142

Target price: Rs 138

Keep a stop at Rs 144 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 139 and Rs 140.

Book profits at Rs 138.

Current price: Rs 923

Target price: Rs 905

Keep a stop at Rs 932 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 910 and Rs 914. Book profits at Rs 905.

Current price: Rs 157

Target price: Rs 153

Keep a stop at Rs 159 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 154 and Rs 155. Book profits at Rs 153.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated