Business Standard

Today's picks: 22 August 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bank of Baroda, Lupin, ONGC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 9,754 (fut: 9,764) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,700. Stop-short positions at 9,825. Big moves could go till 9,650, 9,875. A long 9,700p (60), short 9,600p (36) could gain 15-20 if the downtrend breaks below 9,675.

Bank Nifty       
Current: 23,936 (futures: 23,951
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 23,800. Stop-short positions at 24,075. Big moves could go till 23,650, 24,250. Downtrend likely to continue. 

Bank of Baroda           
Current price: Rs 142 
Target price: Rs 138
Keep a stop at Rs 144 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 139 and Rs 140. 
Book profits at Rs 138.

Lupin   
Current price: Rs 923   
Target price: Rs 905
Keep a stop at Rs 932 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 910 and Rs 914. Book profits at Rs 905. 

ONGC         
Current price: Rs 157
Target price: Rs 153
Keep a stop at Rs 159 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 154 and Rs 155. Book profits at Rs 153.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%