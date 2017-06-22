Today's picks: 22 June, 2017

Current: 9,633 (fut: 9,658)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,600. Stop-short positions at 9,725. Big moves could go till 9,775, 9,550. A long 9,600p (29), short 9,500p (12) could gain 15-20 if the index tests support at 9,575.

Bank

Current: 23,709 (futures: 23,685)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 23,585. Stop-short positions at 23,785. Big moves could go till 24,000, 23,350. There may be some selling bias.

Hindustan Unilever

Current price: Rs 1,124

Target price: Rs 1,145

Keep a stop at Rs 1,112 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,135 and Rs 1,140. Book profits at Rs 1,145.

Current price: Rs 1,095

Target price: Rs 1,075

Keep a stop at Rs 1,105 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,085. Book profits at Rs 1,075.

Current price: Rs 165

Target price: Rs 161

Keep a stop at Rs 167 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 162 and Rs 163. Book profits at Rs 161.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.