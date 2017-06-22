TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

Paper mills seek dumping duty
Business Standard

Today's picks: 22 June, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, ONGC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       

Current: 9,633 (fut: 9,658) 
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,600. Stop-short positions at 9,725. Big moves could go till 9,775, 9,550. A long 9,600p (29), short 9,500p (12) could gain 15-20 if the index tests support at 9,575.

Bank Nifty       

Current: 23,709   (futures: 23,685) 
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 23,585. Stop-short positions at 23,785. Big moves could go till 24,000, 23,350. There may be some selling bias.

Hindustan Unilever           

Current price: Rs 1,124
Target price: Rs 1,145
Keep a stop at Rs 1,112 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,135 and Rs 1,140. Book profits at Rs 1,145.


Current price: Rs 1,095  
Target price: Rs 1,075
Keep a stop at Rs 1,105 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,085. Book profits at Rs 1,075. 

ONGC        

Current price: Rs 165 
Target price: Rs 161
Keep a stop at Rs 167 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 162 and Rs 163. Book profits at Rs 161.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Today's picks: 22 June, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, ONGC

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, ONGC
Nifty       

Current: 9,633 (fut: 9,658) 
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,600. Stop-short positions at 9,725. Big moves could go till 9,775, 9,550. A long 9,600p (29), short 9,500p (12) could gain 15-20 if the index tests support at 9,575.

Bank Nifty       

Current: 23,709   (futures: 23,685) 
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 23,585. Stop-short positions at 23,785. Big moves could go till 24,000, 23,350. There may be some selling bias.

Hindustan Unilever           

Current price: Rs 1,124
Target price: Rs 1,145
Keep a stop at Rs 1,112 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,135 and Rs 1,140. Book profits at Rs 1,145.


Current price: Rs 1,095  
Target price: Rs 1,075
Keep a stop at Rs 1,105 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,085. Book profits at Rs 1,075. 

ONGC        

Current price: Rs 165 
Target price: Rs 161
Keep a stop at Rs 167 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 162 and Rs 163. Book profits at Rs 161.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Today's picks: 22 June, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, ONGC

Nifty       

Current: 9,633 (fut: 9,658) 
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,600. Stop-short positions at 9,725. Big moves could go till 9,775, 9,550. A long 9,600p (29), short 9,500p (12) could gain 15-20 if the index tests support at 9,575.

Bank Nifty       

Current: 23,709   (futures: 23,685) 
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 23,585. Stop-short positions at 23,785. Big moves could go till 24,000, 23,350. There may be some selling bias.

Hindustan Unilever           

Current price: Rs 1,124
Target price: Rs 1,145
Keep a stop at Rs 1,112 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,135 and Rs 1,140. Book profits at Rs 1,145.


Current price: Rs 1,095  
Target price: Rs 1,075
Keep a stop at Rs 1,105 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,085. Book profits at Rs 1,075. 

ONGC        

Current price: Rs 165 
Target price: Rs 161
Keep a stop at Rs 167 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 162 and Rs 163. Book profits at Rs 161.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.

image
Business Standard
177 22