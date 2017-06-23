JUST IN
Business Standard

Today's Picks: 23 June, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, HDFC, Coal India and Vedanta

Devangshu Datta  |  Mumbai 

Nifty
 
Current: 9,630 (fut: 9,631), Target: NA

 
Stop-long positions at 9,570. Stop-short positions at 9,700. Big moves could go till 9,750, 9,500. A long 9,600p (39), short 9,500p (17) could gain 15-20 if the index falls till 9,550. 
 
Bank Nifty
 
Current: 23,736 (fut: 23,710)
 
Target: NA
 
Stop-long positions at 23,600. Stop-short positions at 23,825. Big moves could go till 24,050, 23,350. Index may have some downside bias. 
 
HDFC

Current price: Rs 1,635

Target price: Rs 1,680

Keep a stop at Rs 1,635 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,670 and Rs 1,675. Book profits at Rs 1,680.
 
Coal India

Current price: Rs 246

Target price: Rs 240

Keep a stop at Rs 248 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 242 and Rs 243. Book profits at Rs 240.
 
Vedanta  

Current price: Rs 234

Target price: Rs 230

Keep a stop at Rs 236 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 231 and Rs 232. Book profits at Rs 230.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Fri, June 23 2017. 06:30 IST

